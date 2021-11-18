Arsenal legend names two ideal signings to solve the “biggest” issue in Mikel Arteta’s squad

Ex-Gunner Michael Thomas has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about potential Arsenal transfers ahead of January.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who scored that famous title-winning goal against Liverpool at Anfield in 1989, believes his old side could still do with some strengthening even after making so many changes to the squad in the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side initially got off to a dire start, but their recent form has been a lot better, with the new signings in particular looking like they’ve had a hugely positive impact.

Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu have been among the team’s most important performers, and Thomas now hopes to see Arteta get more backing, especially in midfield.

“Given the club’s situation with Lacazette, there is uncertainty as to whether he will stay at the club or not. I think he is a player that’s still able to do a job for the club, as we’ve seen in recent weeks, but I would also like to see us sign a hungry goal-scorer,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“In terms of the top priority, a CM is by far the biggest piece of business the club has to do. We are losing Partey to the AFCON and that will be a massive period for the club’s season.

“Renato Sanches is still someone I think Arsenal should have their eye on for January, and it’s come to light about Frenkie de Jong possibly leaving Barcelona so that could be a good bit of business for the club. I would also like to see another right-back and winger join.”

Thomas also insisted he’d like to see exciting youngster Folarin Balogun go out on loan after failing to get much playing time this season.

The Gunners great is clearly a fan of Balogun, but feels he now needs to be tested at a higher level by playing more often and perhaps then coming back in a better shape to challenge for a place in Arteta’s side.

“He must go out on loan in January,” Thomas said. “A player of his quality must be trying to test his quality in the top leagues.

“An initial loan until the end of the season makes sense for all parties. He then may come back for pre-season ready to fight again for a place in the squad.”