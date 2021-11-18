Arsenal, Newcastle and Leeds are reportedly all among the clubs who could be in the running to seal the transfer of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

The Brazil international has had a mixed career so far, initially looking a real wonderkid during his Gremio days, earning a big move to Barcelona as a youngster.

Arthur struggled at Barcelona, however, and ended up moving to Juventus last season, showing some improvement in the process.

Still, the latest transfer rumours emerging this evening suggest that Arthur’s Juve future is now in doubt, with the Serie A giants willing to let him go for around €35million.

The player has also changed agents in a bid to get himself a move, with the Premier League said to be his favoured destination.

Todo Fichajes name Arsenal, Newcastle and Leeds as the three clubs expected to show an interest in Arthur, who could undoubtedly do a job for any of those sides.

The 25-year-old might not quite be Barcelona or Juventus standard, but he’d be a fine signing to give Arsenal more quality in the middle of the park, while he’d surely be the kind of big name that would generate a lot of excitement at Newcastle or Leeds.