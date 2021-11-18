To put into perspective just how poor Frank Lampard was as Chelsea manager, one only needs to look at how much better the Blues have been under Thomas Tuchel.

With essentially the same group of players, the German has them playing like world beaters each and every week.

Frankly, the only reason that Lampard was handed the reins at his old club in the first place was because of his prior association.

Yes, they looked great at times, playing in the attacking style that Lampard favoured, however, there wasn’t a great deal of thought given to defensive aspects.

The ‘you score three, we’ll score four’ style of play might have worked against some teams, but it quickly lost its appeal.

The Sun note that Lampard was secretly interviewed for the Aston Villa job albeit he lost out to Steven Gerrard.

Dean Smith also beat him to the punch at Norwich City.

Like it or not, as great a player as he was, Lampard has precious little to offer as a manager.