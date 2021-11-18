Barcelona are reportedly confident of keeping hold of Ousmane Dembele despite him coming closer to the end of his contract.

Speaking to Football Espana, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the Dembele situation, and sounded optimistic about the France international’s future at the Nou Camp under new manager Xavi.

It hasn’t always been easy for Dembele to show his best form for Barcelona, with the club going through several changes in recent years, as a host of poor signings and managerial appointments have seen the whole club enter a major decline.

Dembele is a top talent on his day, as he showed at former club Borussia Dortmund, but we’re yet to really see that player in a Barca shirt, though it now sounds like the club are hopeful of keeping him…

Ousmane Dembele has got bags of talent, but has been unable to display it in all its glory so far in his Barcelona career. With his contract expiring soon, will he stay at Camp Nou or seek a change of scenery? Our man @azulfeehely put the question to @FabrizioRomano. pic.twitter.com/4dJd95tmaR — Football España (@footballespana_) November 18, 2021

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but Barcelona fans will hope this can be the start of the 24-year-old turning his career with the club around.

It could end up being a bad piece of transfer news for Manchester United and Liverpool, who have both been linked with Dembele by Cuatro.

The Red Devils would perhaps benefit from bringing in a talent like Dembele as an upgrade on Anthony Martial, while Jesse Lingard’s future is in doubt as he nears the end of his contract. Even Jadon Sancho, who only joined in the summer, has looked poor so far, and Dembele might well be an upgrade.

Liverpool could also do with thinking about making additions to their front three, with Saido Mane not quite at his best in recent times and not getting any younger, while Mohamed Salah’s current contract is due to expire in 2023.

This saga will be one to watch closely, but Romano’s comments very much suggest we may not be seeing Dembele in the Premier League any time soon.