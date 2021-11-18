Despite a need for equality in all things, women’s football at present still lags behind its male counterparts.

The game is, thankfully, on the rise, with more and more clubs allowing their women’s teams to play at the stadiums normally reserved for the men.

On December 9, Barcelona Women’s team will travel to London to play Arsenal Women in this season’s Champions League, a tournament in which the Catalans are the reigning champions.

The popularity of both teams – the current best in both England (as shown by the Women’s Super League table courtesy of BBC Sport) and Spain (courtesy of FCBarcelona.com) – means that the group stage game will be played to a sell-out Emirates Stadium.

MORE: Liverpool’s Klopp replacement

Barcelona’s current record (P10 W10 F58 A2), mirrors their sensational form from last season, where their Liga Iberdrola record stood at an incredible P34 W33 D0 L1 F167 A15 per AS.

Even in the Champions League this season, they have already won all four of the group games played to date, per Eurosport, with a cumulative score of 15 goals scored and just one against.

Simply put, the Blaugranes are head and shoulders above any other team in Europe, and perhaps even the world.

More Stories / Latest News Erling Haaland still no closer to knowing his next playing destination with five clubs including Chelsea and Man United courting his signature Triple raid on Serie A finally signals Newcastle’s new year intent ‘I can’t stop anyone from dreaming’ – Mino Raiola’s message to Manchester United regarding Paul Pogba

At the rate of scoring and wins secured over the past 18 months, surely they can be deemed as one of the best teams to have ever played the game.

It’s unlikely their feats will ever be matched either.