Chelsea chief Petr Cech has hinted that Conor Gallagher’s situation at the club will be very different next season when he returns from his loan spell with Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old has been a stand-out performer in the Premier League this season, showing immense potential in his time on loan at Selhurst Park so far, earning a call-up to the senior England squad for the latest round of international fixtures.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be excited to see the progress Gallagher is making, and Cech has suggested it shows that the club’s current strategy is working.

Gallagher may not have been ready to play regularly for the Blues this season, but Cech seems very pleased with how the youngster is getting on at Palace, and he’s perhaps hinted that things could be different for him when he returns to Stamford Bridge for the next campaign.

“For Conor to get the England call-up was absolutely amazing and to make his debut was obviously even more amazing. If he didn’t go to Crystal Palace and perform but rather stayed here and maybe didn’t play every game then that would never have happened,” Cech wrote in his column on Chelsea’s official site.

“Once you start to play regularly in the Premier League and show what you can do, that gives you all these chances to be selected. If you have the opportunity to do it when on loan, you can come back to Chelsea in a much better and stronger position.

“Conor will come back to us in a completely different situation than he was six months ago and that’s the beauty of it. If everything works out perfectly, this is the idea behind it and obviously it’s great to see that it’s worked out perfectly for Conor so far.”

Chelsea have brought through a number of talented players from their academy in recent times, with Mason Mount, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah becoming key figures for Thomas Tuchel’s side, and now supporters can have high hopes about Gallagher being the next to make it in the first-team.