Dortmund sporting director confirms Premier League side interested in Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has enjoyed a meteoric rise.

Bellingham, 18, joined Dortmund during the summer of 2020 following a £20.7m move from Championship side Birmingham.

Although widely regarded as one of the biggest prospects currently in Europe, the young star’s breakthrough is still somewhat overshadowed by teammate Erling Haaland, who is destined for a massive move in the coming windows.

However, while Bellingham goes relatively under the radar, there is no doubting his talent and following what has been an impressive first year in Germany’s top-flight, he is now linked with a stunning switch back to England, including to the likes of Liverpool.

Speaking to Sport1 recently, when discussing what the future may hold for Bellingham, Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl, said: “He is a Borussia Dortmund player and remains a Borussia Dortmund player.

“There’s a lot of interest around Jude Bellingham, not only Liverpool. But there is no bottom line and no exit clause. He is loved, he enjoys that.

“There are no signs he could leave Dortmund soon.

“It’s good that we talk about our players. It shows that we are doing something right.

“We can offer a lot at Borussia Dortmund. We want to win titles, but we have to keep the guys for that.”