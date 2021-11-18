It’s sure to be the soap opera of next summer’s transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland remains the most sought-after footballer in European football, and the hit-man has at least five clubs tracking him at present.

According to El Chiringuito’s Josep Pederol, cited by The Sun, one of his potential suitors, Real Madrid, have accepted that the player is heading to the Premier League, leaving the way clear for Chelsea and Manchester United to do battle for his signature.

However, AS suggest that Los Blancos are, in fact, ready and willing to pair him with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Furthermore, the Spanish outlet also not the interest of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

With all five clubs surely able to pay Haaland’s release clause, detailed at £64m by The Sun, where he ends up will surely come down to who will pay him and his representative the most as well as who offers the most attractive footballing proposition.

It’s the biggest of personal decisions to make, but that’s the scenario facing the youngster over the course of the coming months.