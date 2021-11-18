Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside to discuss their former club captain Steven Gerrard and former manager Brendan Rodgers.

Gerrard has just taken over as manager of Premier League side Aston Villa after impressing in his stint with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, and there’s already talk of whether this could be a stepping stone for him to one day returning to Anfield to take a seat in the dugout.

Thomas is pleased to see Gerrard taking a Premier League job, though he thinks it’s much too early to think about the former midfielder being a contender to replace Jurgen Klopp, who continues to show himself to be one of the very finest in the business.

He expects, however, that he’ll end up producing fine football with Villa, just as he did with Rangers.

“It’s a fantastic move for Steve,” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “He’s gone away and produced some amazing football with another massive club to get some great results. Aston Villa fans can expect to see more of the same.

“Of course he is a Liverpool man and I am sure one day he will want to manage the club, but I think it is a bit too soon to think about that and Jurgen is still here doing an amazing job, so long may it continue.”

There’s also been controversial talk of former LFC boss Brendan Rodgers possibly taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

CaughtOffside understands that Rodgers has held some talks with Man Utd and indicated he’d be ready to accept the job, though some Liverpool writers were not keen on the idea of seeing their former head coach moving to their biggest rivals.

Thomas, however, still feels the Leicester City manager would be well suited to the job with the Red Devils.

“I think Brendan Rodgers would be a good fit for the club,” Thomas said. “He plays good football, knows the league and has been in charge at a big club before so that shouldn’t faze him.

“Zidane is obviously a massive name and he has done quite a bit in his short managerial career. Zidane also adds to United’s pull as he is a man that attracts players by himself.

“I would personally go with Rodgers. I think that experience of managing in this league would be huge.”