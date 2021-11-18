Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay as much as €50million for the transfer of Barcelona wonderkid Gavi.

The 17-year-old midfielder is already involved in Barcelona’s first-team and looks like he has a big future ahead of him, with Chelsea supposedly keen to snap him up, according to El Nacional.

The report states that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is prepared to spend big on Gavi already, as he’s convinced the Spain international is going to be a star.

Chelsea fans will be excited by these rumours, but it’s a big worry for Barcelona as they desperately need to bring through a new generation of elite talent.

It seems like only yesterday that Barca had homegrown stars like Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi working their magic at the Nou Camp, but those days are long gone now after a difficult period in recent years.

There is some hope that a new generation could now save the day, with Gavi alongside Ansu Fati and Pedri as the biggest prospects rising into the senior side.

Chelsea, however, look like a better bet for world class players to win trophies right now after their immense success under Thomas Tuchel, and the Blues also have decent record of promoting young players themselves.

Gavi would no doubt be at home alongside other talented youngsters like Mason Mount and Reece James at Stamford Bridge if he were to try his luck with a move to England.