Steven Gerrard has instantly lifted the mood at Aston Villa after just a few training sessions

Aston Villa’s new manager Steven Gerrard has reportedly made a terrific early impact since replacing Dean Smith at Villa Park.

The former Liverpool and England midfielder is set to take charge of his first Premier League game this weekend as his Villa side take on Brighton, and it will be fascinating to see how this legendary former player gets on with his coaching career at this level.

Gerrard certainly impressed in his time in charge of Rangers, and it seems he’s already lifted the mood at Villa after only a few training sessions, according to the Telegraph.

This follows a supposedly impressive interview from Gerrard, with Villa left wowed by the attention to detail he showed as he explained how he would implement his style of football.

Having made an impression on the club’s board, it now seems Gerrard is working his magic on the players as well.

The Telegraph claim that the mood has been ‘vibrant’ after a few of the 41-year-old’s short and sharp sessions, with standards apparently very high.

Although the report quotes Gerrard as insisting this is not a stepping stone towards eventually becoming Liverpool manager, there can be no doubt that there’ll be a lot of Reds fans keeping an eye on the progress of one of their greatest ever players.