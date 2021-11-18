Chelsea tipped to face competition for player they came “super close” to signing last summer

Chelsea were reportedly “super close” to sealing the transfer of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde last summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in an interview with Football Espana.

The France international is expected to be a man in demand again in the near future, with Romano suggesting other top Premier League clubs and other big sides from around Europe could join Chelsea as suitors for him.

See below as Romano spoke to Football Espana about the latest on Kounde’s future, admitting he was really only a step away from finalising a departure from Sevilla in the summer…

Jules Kounde came very close to leaving Sevilla for Chelsea last summer. Could he be on the move this coming January, or is a summer move more likely? Our man @azulfeehely put the question to @FabrizioRomano during their exclusive interview. pic.twitter.com/zksYUScpTf — Football España (@footballespana_) November 18, 2021

Kounde seems ideal for Chelsea’s needs given that both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are nearing the ends of their current contracts at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Silva is also 37 years of age and surely nearing the end of his top-level career, so Thomas Tuchel could soon find himself very short of quality options in central defence.

Kounde has impressed in his time in La Liga and it seems clear he’d be a worthwhile addition to this Chelsea squad, though it’s also unsurprising that other big names could also be eager to snap him up.