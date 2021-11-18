It’s not often that a Premier League owner can say that they teamed up with a huge reality TV star for the good of others, but that’s exactly the position that Andrea Radrizzani finds himself in.

According to The Telegraph, both Radrizzani and Kim Kardashian of Keeping up with the Kardashian’s fame helped to ensure the safe passage of 130 female Afghan football players to the UK.

Their plight came to the attention of Kardashian after they initially had to flee from the Taliban.

Both Radrizzani and the manager of the Afghan women’s team, Khalida Popal, took to Twitter to share their delight.

Great mission accomplished team landed safely in UK ?? ? Now, time to get as much support as possible to help them in their resettlement process. 130 people made it safe. Thanks to everyone ????? pic.twitter.com/y5zYWAbVdD — Khalida Popal (@khalida_popal) November 18, 2021