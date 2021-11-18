It’s not often that a Premier League owner can say that they teamed up with a huge reality TV star for the good of others, but that’s exactly the position that Andrea Radrizzani finds himself in.
According to The Telegraph, both Radrizzani and Kim Kardashian of Keeping up with the Kardashian’s fame helped to ensure the safe passage of 130 female Afghan football players to the UK.
MORE: Liverpool’s Klopp replacement
Their plight came to the attention of Kardashian after they initially had to flee from the Taliban.
Both Radrizzani and the manager of the Afghan women’s team, Khalida Popal, took to Twitter to share their delight.
Great mission accomplished team landed safely in UK ?? ? Now, time to get as much support as possible to help them in their resettlement process. 130 people made it safe. Thanks to everyone ????? pic.twitter.com/y5zYWAbVdD
— Khalida Popal (@khalida_popal) November 18, 2021
first chapter written today! When I received a call asking help to rescue the youth w team from Afghanistan,I didn’t know even from where to start. Today they flew to UK. Proud to be part of the team to make this real. Let’s dream one day they will play in @LUFC?? pic.twitter.com/XLPv6IXByi
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) November 18, 2021