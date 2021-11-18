Despite not featuring so far this season due to injury, Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is still making headlines.

Fofana, 20, joined the Foxes last summer following a £31.5m move from French side Saint-Etienne.

Since arriving at the King Power the talented young centre-back has gone on to feature in 38 senior matches, in all competitions.

Despite being just 20-years-old, the Frenchman is arguably one of the league’s hottest prospects and has even been described as a ‘Ferrari’, in the past, by ex-Premier League player, Owen Hargreaves (Daily Mail).

Although currently ruled out with injury after suffering a fractured fibula during a pre-season match, earlier in the summer, the defender is expected to make his return next year (The Athletic).

However, despite his current absence from first-team football, Fofana is still attracting the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

In recent times, the defender has been linked with a stunning move to Champions League holders Chelsea (Foot Mercato) and when discussing what clubs would be his ‘dream’ destinations, the 20-year-old did nothing to ease speculation.

Speaking during a recent Twitter ‘Spaces’ session, when asked where his future may lie, Fofana (as quoted by GOAL) said: “There is Marseille, Real Madrid, Barcelona.

“In the Premier League, Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City… but you have to work to achieve your dreams. Through work, you can succeed in it all.”

When pressed to trim his options down to just one, the young Frenchman opted to go with his hometown club.

“Marseille,” the defender added. “It is a dream. We don’t know what is waiting for us in football.”

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Fofana’s comments are likely to anger Foxes’ fans – especially considering they come at a time when their manager, Brendan Rodgers, is being heavily linked with taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Perhaps Fofana is aware that the man who brought him to England last summer may be considering jumping ship and is therefore positioning himself for a big future move as well.

Irrespective of the defender’s motives while publicly discussing other clubs though – with four years left on his contract, one thing is for sure – when it comes to any potential negotiations, Leicester City will know that they hold all the power.