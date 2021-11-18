Man United make surprise decision on Pogba’s soon-to-expire contract

Paul Pogba’s contract with Manchester United is set to expire at the end of the season.

Pogba, 28, famously returned to Old Trafford in 2016 following a stunning £94.5m move from Italian side Juventus.

Despite Pogba returning to his old stomping ground tipped as one of the most well-rounded midfielders in the sport, the Frenchman’s second spell in Manchester has been largely underwhelming.

Having struggled to string any kind of consistency together, the 2018 World Cup winner has frequently seen his performances come in for heavy critism.

MORE: Arsenal legend names two ideal signings to solve the “biggest” issue in Mikel Arteta’s squad

Despite this though – on his day, there is no doubting the playmaker’s ability and that has been one of the main reasons why many fans have speculated that the Red Devils may want to keep hold of him beyond next summer.

However, according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, Manchester United’s hierarchy are ‘not considering’ the possibility of offering the midfielder a new deal.

If speculation surrounding the midfielder’s immediate future weren’t intense enough, having recently picked up an injury while on international duty with Didier Deschamps’ France, Pogba is now expected to be out of action until the New Year.

Should the Red Devils allow the 28-year-old to depart the club for free, for the second time in his career, they will not only strengthen one of their European rivals, but they will also fail to recoup a single penny in terms of transfer fees.

Not only would this outcome be seen as a commercial failure, but it would also offer another club the chance to replicate Paris-Saint Germain’s recent free-transfer policy success.

Since re-joining Manchester United, four years ago, Pogba has featured in 219 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 87 goals, along the way.