Manchester United could finally give a chance to Donny van de Beek when they take on Watford this weekend.

According to a report from the Daily Mirror, the Netherlands international has impressed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in training recently, and it might finally mean a starting opportunity at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if this will definitely happen, but the report notes that there might finally be an opening for Van de Beek due to so many other midfielders being out of action.

Paul Pogba is injured, Scott McTominay is ill, and Fred will be arriving back in England after a long flight home from Brazil, so might not be in the best condition for this game.

This is surely one of the last big opportunities Van de Beek is going to get at Man Utd, so he has to make sure he takes this chance.

Some United fans will be pleased if he does get a game, however, as he looks like he could provide this struggling team with the quality they need in the middle of the park.

Former MUFC ace Luke Chadwick will surely be pleased with this news, as he recently told CaughtOffside: “Maybe it’s time to try something different and give different players an opportunity. Donny van de Beek’s been there a season a half nearly and hardly had any playing time.

“He’s shown in the past what a talented player he is, so maybe it’s time to give him a run of games. They’re not going to win a league with the team they’ve been putting out this season so maybe it is time to look at something different.”

He added: “The performances he showed at Ajax made him look like he could become a world class player.”