There doesn’t appear to be too much doubt that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s days are numbered as Manchester United manager.

Even if he survives this season, it’s hard to imagine that he will still be in the post by the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.

As decent a man as he would appear, he never comes across as particularly inspirational, or as a man that the United dressing room can look up to.

That lack of gravitas and authority is what will always hold him back and, as a result, stunt United’s growth.

MORE: Liverpool’s Klopp replacement

A tweet from Bild’s Christian Falk has indicated that a rumoured move for Zinedine Zidane by the Red Devils is true.

Perhaps that’s on the basis that it would appear he can seemingly command a dressing room in the same way that all of the great managers could.

More Stories / Latest News Aston Villa rejection of former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard proves he’s not as good as he thinks he is Ousmane Dembele is in the last chance saloon at Barcelona but Xavi sees him as a cornerstone of his new project Report: Brazilian club hopes to lure Real Madrid defender back to his hometown

However, that’s deceiving.

He has only ever done so at Real Madrid, a club where he was a playing legend and is revered by all.

It’s often forgotten how many poor games Los Blancos played under his stewardship because of the regularity with which they hoovered up trophies.

Getting your team up for a big game every few weeks isn’t the way to go about things, particularly as United need a manager that is going to keep them competitive throughout the season.