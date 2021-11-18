Mo Salah shows class after promising to use derby shirt to raise funds for animal charity

Liverpool attacker Mo Salah has taken to his social media to confirm that he is set to help an animal charity back in his native Egypt.

The world-class wide-attacker, who is often praised for his kind nature off the field of play, has once again reminded fans that sometimes there are bigger things in life than football.

MORE: Arsenal legend names two ideal signings to solve the “biggest” issue in Mikel Arteta’s squad

Salah, addressing well over 15 million followers on Twitter on Thursday evening, wrote: “Kindness to animals is the duty of every human being.

“And in order to help, I will donate the Liverpool shirt that I wore in the match against Manchester United on October 23, 2021 in an open auction, to send all proceeds from the auction to an animal welfare association in Egypt.

“We will inform you of all the details and re-auction soon.”