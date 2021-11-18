(Photo) Chelsea attacker begins training after five match absence

Following a recent hamstring injury, Chelsea has been without the use of star striker Timo Werner for their last five matches.

Werner, 25, joined the Blues last summer following a £47.7m move from German side RB Leipzig.

Since arriving in England’s top-flight, although the striker struggled in his first season, things appear to be improving under Thomas Tuchel.

The German striker had scored twice and registered an assist in his first 11 matches, in all competitions, however, a recent hamstring injury against Malmo in the Champions League has meant he has missed several of the Blues’ most recent games.

However, now well on course to complete his recovery, the 25-year-old has been pictured by Chelsea enjoying a recent training session with his teammates.

Image courtesy of Chelsea Football Club.

Tuchel is currently preparing his side for an away Premier League match against Leicester City with the tie scheduled to kick off at 12.30 pm (UK time) on 20 November.

