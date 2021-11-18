The international break is now over and players all across the world have been returning to their domestic clubs.

Manchester United, of course, are no exception and have welcomed back the majority of their squad to team training.

Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who was recently in action for Portugal, is now back in Manchester and will be preparing to take on Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Turning up for team training on Thursday, the world-class attacker was pictured by The Sun, arriving at the Red Devils’ Carrington complex driving a £250,000 Bentley with a team of personal security guards following shortly behind.