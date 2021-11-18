Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could reportedly change his mind and stay at the club if former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is hired to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to Todo Fichajes, Pogba has been looking highly likely to be leaving Man Utd, with his contract due to expire at the end of this season, but he’d be ready to stay if he could play under his idol Zidane.

The French tactician did great work during his time in charge of Real Madrid, winning three Champions League titles with the Spanish giants, and two La Liga titles.

Still, Fabrizio Romano recently told Football Espana that Zidane was currently content with taking time away from football…

Zizou is content out of football right now, but things can change quickly in football as @FabrizioRomano explained to me in this clip from my exclusive interview with him. pic.twitter.com/w8QrTdhZOU — Alan Feehely (@azulfeehely) November 14, 2021

A recent report from Eurosport also suggests that Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is the favourite for the job, and it’s not clear how that would influence Pogba’s thinking.

Former United midfielder Luke Chadwick spoke to CaughtOffside earlier this week and made it clear he couldn’t see Pogba staying at the club.

“I’m sure the sort of player Pogba is, he’ll come back and probably be at the top of his game, maybe with one eye on what happens in the summer,” Chadwick said.

“I’d be very surprised now if he does sign another contract with the club. I can see him being on his way at the end of the season when his contract comes to an end.”

Still, perhaps MUFC would do well to consider going all out for Zidane if it could help keep big names like Pogba happy.