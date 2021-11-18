Report: Brazilian club hopes to lure Real Madrid defender back to his hometown

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has a few more months until his contract with the Spanish side expires in June.

After that, there’s plenty of speculation about where the 33-year-old will go, but some reports suggest Brazil is the likely destination. The veteran left-back has spent his entire European career with Real Madrid, but that’s likely coming to an end.

Reports have suggested a possible return to his boyhood club

Fluminense, but no further information as to whether both parties can reach a deal. Nonetheless, there’s another Rio de Janeiro-based club hoping to bring Marcelo back to his hometown.

According to Brazilian media outlet Torcedores (via Fichajes), Botafogo is one of the teams interested in signing Marcelo. Botafogo was recently promoted to the Brasileirão, so they want to make moves to compete for the league and Copa Libertadores spots.

Furthermore, with the January window approaching in a few weeks, Marcelo can agree to a pre-contract that will kick in next season. The Brazil international has a few weeks before he begins making decisions regarding his future.