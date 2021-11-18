Report: FC Barcelona expressing interest in Red Bull Bragantino forward

FC Barcelona has a new manager in charge as Xavi Hernandez takes over the reins, and in January, the Spanish tactician can begin to mold the squad into his vision.

It seems as though Barcelona will be heading to the South American market to improve their squad. The La Liga side sits middle of the table and needs to find their way to the top of the back to grab a UEFA Champions League spot.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona could be in the marker for Artur Guimaraes, a forward for Red Bull Bragantino. The 23-year-old had made 53 appearances this season for the Brazilian club, where he’s scored 18 goals and registered 15 assists.

Barcelona continues to find itself in financial problems after the wasteful spending and inflates salaries. As a result, they need to start spending wisely and have players outperform the transfer fees they paid for and wages they’re earning.

When it comes to the possible price, Transfermarkt put Artur’s transfer value at €6-million.