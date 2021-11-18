Report: Real Madrid monitoring form of River Plate starlet

The most sought-after talent in Argentina football has various big clubs eyeing him for a move this January window. 

River Plate forward Julián Álvarez has put together a season that has attracted much attention in Europe by scoring 15 goals in 16 games.

According to Marca, Real Madrid is keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, and if he continues the form he’s displaying, Los Blancos will be inclined to make an offer for the Argentine forward.

A possible arrival to the Spanish capital would mean a full-circle return to the club where he spent a brief time in their academy.

The Spanish media outlet states that Álvarez could be an influx into a Real Madrid forward group that will be seeing some changes over the next few months. Luka Jovi? and Mariano Díaz are names that will be departing, and despite being at a top form, Karim Benzema is 34-years-old.

Real Madrid has their eyes on Kylian Mbappé, but it doesn’t mean they can’t start building a group with the France international leading the way for the Spanish side for the next few years that might include Álvarez.

