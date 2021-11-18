As football presenters go, Richard Keys can’t really consider himself to be amongst the elite, and he’s embarrassed himself long before now about matters away from the pitch.

In actual fact, he’s a bit of a joke. So much so, that he can’t find a broadcasting job in England any longer, so has to ply his trade out in Qatar.

That doesn’t stop him from providing opinion on the beautiful game back in his homeland, however, his soundbites are only ever controversial in order to ensure that he somehow stays relevant.

What he does have to say generally isn’t really worth listening to either.

Take the latest rant from his personal blog, detailed by CaughtOffside, directed at Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

Taking the striker to task over the MBE awarded to him for his successful campaigning against child hunger is in supremely bad taste.

Keys essentially tells Rashford to ‘leave it there,’ with the insinuation being that Rashford should be sticking to his day job of playing football.

Is Keys now not a football broadcaster then? If he is, surely his opinion around child hunger is of absolutely no consequence whatsoever.

He is, for all intents and purposes, doing exactly what he’s told Rashford not to.

Embarrassing.