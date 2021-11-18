Chelsea star breaks off contract negotiations with Blues and has two tempting transfer offers

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reportedly broken off contract talks with the Blues after rejecting their latest offer.

The Germany international now has two tempting offers from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, with both teams offering him a pay rise, according to Todo Fichajes.

It’s not clear yet where Rudiger will end up, but it seems both these clubs are tempting to him for different reasons, with option of the move back to his native Germany perhaps set to swing things in Bayern’s favour.

Todo Fichajes state that Rudiger had initially been keen to join Real Madrid, but they suggest Bayern’s big offer could persuade him to change his mind.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed by all this, with Rudiger improving a great deal under Thomas Tuchel and playing a key role in the club’s Champions League success last season.

It won’t be easy to replace a talent like Rudiger, especially as CFC look set to miss out on receiving a transfer fee for the 28-year-old as he nears the end of his contract.

Chelsea supporters will now just have to hope that the recent reports linking them with Matthijs de Ligt and Jules Kounde (via Marca) can amount to something in the months ahead.

