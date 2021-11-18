There has to come a point when football clubs wrest the power back from players and say that enough is enough.

For far too long now, clubs have been religiously held to ransom by players and their representatives, normally regarding new contracts and the expectations of players that are full of their own self-importance.

Take Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger by way of the latest example. He’s a brilliant defender, no doubt about it, but he’s not indispensable.

MORE: Liverpool’s Klopp replacement

According to The Sun, the Blues have offered him a salary commensurate with his status; £7m a season or £130,000 a week is more than enough.

That, apparently, is a ‘slap in the face’ for a player who wants at least £60,000 per week more.

Therein lies the issue with the modern day player and his ego.

For what possible reason does Rudiger want an extra £60,000 per week more other than greed?

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal have given Alexandre Lacazette a good enough reason to move on in January If Manchester United hold out for Zinedine Zidane they’d be making another huge mistake Aston Villa rejection of former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard proves he’s not as good as he thinks he is

Given the state of football finances post-Covid too, every player needs to take a long, hard look at themselves and their reasoning for bleeding their employers dry.