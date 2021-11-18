It’s one of the more unusual football stories of recent years, and shows the depth that some people will go to in order to get money.

Ex-Schalke star, Hiannick Kamba, was thought to be dead but resurfaced last year after four years.

According to Bild cited by The Sun, it appears that Kamba travelled to Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2016 and whilst there, a car crash supposedly occurred in which he died.

His wife, who has only been identified as Christina von G., made a life insurance claim and collected a £1m payout thanks to the possession of a death certificate.

Their insurance policy was only for £505k, but in the event of accidental death, that doubled.

After ending his professional football career, Kamba worked at chemical plant, Evonik, and his wife also received £84.2k in compensation from them.

As a result of the horrendous scam, Kamba has been jailed for three years.