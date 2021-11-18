Sergio Ramos edging closer to long-awaited PSG debut

Despite leaving Real Madrid for free and joining PSG earlier this summer, veteran defender Sergio Ramos has yet to make a single appearance for his new club.

That is down to the fact he has been suffering from a long-term injury that he suffered prior to his move.

Despite joining the Parisians at the tender age of 35, Ramos was still expected to play a major role in the French giants’ upcoming campaign but that has yet to happen.

However, although his teammates, including legend of the game and former Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi, have already played 13 domestic fixtures, Ramos has still yet to appear in a single one.

Good news finally appears to be on the horizon though – according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, the 35-year-old is edging closer to making his Paris-Saint Germain debut.

Mauricio Pochettino is currently in the process of preparing for a domestic tie against Nantes and although starting Ramos may be a stretch, the Argentine is expected to introduce him, at some stage throughout the game.

Paris-Saint Germain’s title bid is going well – they currently sit top of the Ligue 1 table on 34-points, 10 clear of Lens, who are in second.

Looking to lift his first major European league title, Ramos’ impact and experience, both on and off the field of play, could prove invaluable to Pochettino.