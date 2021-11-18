Frank Lampard would seemingly be finding it difficult to get back into football management again, after being beaten to the top jobs at both Norwich City and Aston Villa by Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard respectively.

After initially succeeding at Chelsea but then being found out, one might suspect that new employers are finding it difficult to see the positives in Lampard’s style of management.

However, talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has reversed the narrative and suggested that, in fact, Lampard could simply be waiting for the right opportunity to fall into his lap, rather than taking the first thing that comes along.