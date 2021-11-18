Spurs and Inter Milan keen on out-of-favour Bayern Munich midfielder

Antonio Conte is set to race one of his old clubs to the signature of Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

That’s according to a recent report from German outlet Kicker, who claims that ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season, the French midfielder is a man in demand.

Tolisso, 27, joined Bayern Munich in 2017 following a £37.4m move from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Although the midfielder’s move, at the time, was seen as a shrewd piece of business by the Bavarians, the 27-year-old’s time in Munich has largely been a disappointment.

Having featured in just 104 matches, in all competitions, in just over four years, Tolisso has always failed to nail down a place in his manager’s first team.

Now with less than 12-months left on his current deal, there are suggestions that the midfielder’s time at the Allianz Arena is coming to an end.

The two clubs credited with having the most interest are Serie A champions Inter Milan and Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Although Bayern Munich is said to be ‘weighing up’ the possibility of allowing Tolisso to depart, the fact he has made just one appearance so far this season suggests he is more or less surplus to requirements under Julian Nagelsmann.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

When it comes to midfielders, it’s not hard to see why both Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are in the market.

Not only do Inter Milan have an ageing midfield, but they could also be in search of a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest at the Euros, earlier this summer.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur, now under the guidance of Conte, will be desperate to reinforce the quality in his new squad.

With the likes of Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli all falling well below par, next summer could certainly see Conte dip into the market in search of a new central midfielder – and the Londoners could definitely do worse than a soon-to-be free agent and Champions League winner.