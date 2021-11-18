Ahead of the first Premier League fixture with Eddie Howe at the helm, Newcastle appear as though they’re getting their act together in the transfer market.

The next few weeks are critical for the Magpies to impress upon potential new signings what they are all about.

If Howe can hit the ground running and pick up a handful of positive results to reverse the current narrative surround the north east giants, the club will be some of the way along the road to getting where they want to be.

In turn, once the market opens in January, they become a more attractive proposition.

It’s vital that they move away from the relegation zone because no new signings of any note will want to jump ship from their current employers straight into a bottom-of-the-table battle.

According to The Times, Newcastle are targeting Inter Milan duo, Stefan De Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic, as well as Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha.

There’s a clear statement of intent from the club if that’s the level of the market they intend to shop in.

The challenge for them is to prove they are progressive enough for the trio to want to join, and provide the right platform for them all to flourish.