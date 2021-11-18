Approach made: Newcastle ready to pay £25million for transfer of Man Utd star

Newcastle United have reportedly made contact with Manchester United over a potential transfer deal for Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Magpies, under new ownership since their Saudi takeover, are supposedly prepared to pay as much as £25million for a permanent deal to sign Van de Beek.

However, United themselves would rather loan the former Ajax man out for the time being, even though it seems fairly clear he doesn’t have much of a future at the club.

See below for The Transfer Exchange Show’s update on the Van de Beek situation, with Newcastle clearly pushing hard to get this move done in January…

Newcastle fans will no doubt be hoping to see more ambition like this from their club after years of struggling under previous owner Mike Ashley, who was often criticised for not investing enough in the team.

Van de Beek may have struggled in his time at Old Trafford, but he remains a class act who would surely take this Newcastle side up a level.

