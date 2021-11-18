Video: Jack Wilshere refuses to wear a Spurs shirt in hilarious prank

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere showed that he’s a true Gooner as he refused to put on a Tottenham shirt – even when he thought a world record was up for grabs!

Watch the video below from talkSPORT, which shows Wilshere taking part in a challenge to wear 31 football shirts, with host Andy Goldstein telling him that would earn him the new world record.

However, when it came to putting on number 31, a Spurs shirt, Wilshere flat-out refused to don the colours of his old rivals…

Wilshere eventually put on a Wolves kit instead, before being told that the whole thing was a prank and there was no world record at stake anyway.

Still, you have to admire Wilshere’s commitment here, with Arsenal fans sure to be proud of their former star.

