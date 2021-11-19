Mikel Arteta has finally got his Arsenal team playing with some backbone and, as a result, performances are better and some long-overdue wins have seen them climb up the Premier League table.

For months the Gunners were under-performing despite the Spaniard’s best efforts, with no real explanation as to why the north Londoners were so bad.

News on Thursday evening might now shed some more light on exactly what’s been going on behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium.

They won’t make for particularly great reading for Arteta or the Arsenal hierarchy either.

MORE: Gerrard admits he’s spoken to Klopp

According to French investigative journalist, Romain Molina, who spoke during a Twitter spaces discussion on Thursday evening, Arsenal players regularly inhale so called ‘hippy crack’ in the dressing room.

??? | BREAKING: Arsenal players inhale a lot of Helium balloons in the dressing room Via @Romain_Molina — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) November 19, 2021

In 2018, The Sun reported on how a number of first-team stars had been caught inhaling nitrous oxide at a party, so it’s clear that none have learned their lessons.

More Stories / Latest News Disgusting tale of French player defecating in party-goers mouths comes to light Pochettino on the brink at PSG as talks with Zidane have begun West Ham on alert as contract negotiations stall again for Man United’s Jesse Lingard

It remains to be seen if the Arsenal hierarchy have the strength of character to severely reprimand those involved, for what are incredibly embarrassing revelations.