The deeper that football gets investigated, the more disturbing are the acts that come to light.

It’s scarcely believable that some of today’s highly-paid stars would allow themselves to be put in such a position that their entire livelihood’s could be at risk if their nocturnal activities are exposed.

Perhaps that’s part of the thrill for some of them.

Believing that they are above the law in some way is likely to be the justification for engaging in acts that are so disgusting as to be almost unbelievable.

French investigative journalist, Romain Molina, blew the secretive behind-the-scenes world of French football wide open in a Twitter spaces discussion on Thursday night.

MORE: Steven Gerrard admits talking to Klopp

Though his revelations need to be heard, most people will probably wish they hadn’t.

??? | BREAKING: A current French International had a party where he decided to poo in people’s mouths while filming himself Via @Romain_Molina — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) November 19, 2021

That’s because one of them centred around a current French international player who filmed himself at a party pooing in multiple attendees mouths.

More Stories / Latest News Pochettino on the brink at PSG as talks with Zidane have begun West Ham on alert as contract negotiations stall again for Man United’s Jesse Lingard The incredible deal that Barcelona have pulled off in re-signing Dani Alves

There are many questions that need answering, but perhaps the most simple one is why?