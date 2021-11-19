English media outlet puts Brazil as the early favorite for the World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is about a year away, and as nations qualify for the tournament, media outlets are beginning to suggest which country will be the favorite.

One of the media outlets to begin putting their early favorite list for the World Cup is The Guardian. The English website states that Brazil is the odds on popular choice to win the World Cup next year.

Brazil has only lost five games in their last 50 and has seen the emergence of talented young forwards. Leeds United Raphinha and Ajax’s Antony provide a different look in the attack, which will have Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar Jr.

The other South American favorite on the list is Argentina, who prepares to for its last World Cup with Lionel Messi. La Albiceleste won the Copa America this past summer, and they’ll look to carry over that momentum into Qatar.

Here’s the list of favorites by The Guardian:

1st Brazil

2nd France

3rd Germany

4th England

5th Spain

6th Argentina

7th Belgium

8th Italy

9th Denmark

10th Holland