Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Antonio Conte was always the number one target for Tottenham Hotspur when they were searching for a new manager.

Exclusively speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano detailed why Tottenham Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici always wanted the former Chelsea manager from the very beginning.

He said: “I have no doubt in it, Antonio Conte. It’s always been Antonio Conte.

“The relationship is amazing, they won the title here in Italy three times in a row with Juventus, but also they have the same mentality.

“I’ve known both for a really long time and I can tell you Antonio Conte is living 24 hours a day with only football. There is family and then there is football.”

You can watch the full interview below.

Conte has so far taken charge of two games at Tottenham, with the first ending in a 3-2 victory over Vitesse and the second a 0-0 draw against Everton.

For his third game in charge he will face a Leeds United side who have not lost in three league games but are also hovering just three points above the drop.

Romano later detailed in his interview some of the history between himself and Paratici, revealing that the now Tottenham director would still be in Milan at 1am working on player deals and asking about players, setting him out in Romano’s eyes as someone’s who is far more complete than simply an elite director.