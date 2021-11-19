Ferland Mendy accused of kicking a woman in the head before flashing his genitals

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

The football world is reeling this morning after investigative journalist, Romain Molina, divulged the disturbing results of some of his whistle-blowing.

Many of them appeared to centre on French football or French footballers, with Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy directly called out for one despicable act.

During a conversation on Twitter spaces, Molina noted that Mendy is accused of hitting a woman before knocking her to the ground, kicking her in the head and then flashing his genitals at her.

It’s believed that the victim was later admitted to hospital for her injuries.

MORE: French international accused of pooing in partygoers mouths

The accusations are so serious that one suspects Molina wouldn’t ever entertain making them public without the requisite evidence, despite the fact that it hasn’t come to light as yet.

Given that his track record of uncovering football’s seedier side is first-class, we can be assured as to his intentions.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal squad accused of regularly inhaling ‘hippy crack’ in the dressing room
Disgusting tale of French player defecating in party-goers mouths comes to light
Pochettino on the brink at PSG as talks with Zidane have begun

Real Madrid now have a real issue on their hands if they were in any way to blame for covering these allegations up.

More Stories Ferland Mendy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.