Fabrizio Romano has named Serbia and Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic as the one player who he thinks would make a great addition to any Premier League club.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Romano revealed that he believes 21-year-old Vlahovic is a special talent, going so far as to compare him to one particularly gifted player who currently plays their trade in Italy.

He said: “I have the feeling sometimes that this boy in underrated out of Italy.

“But trust me this boy is something special. I can bet my money on him because I’m sure that this boy is really special.

“We’re talking about a striker that reminds me of prime Ibrahimovic because he can do everything.

“He has a fantastic shot, but also he is so physical and he has a lot of leadership. He can handle the pressure.”

You can watch CaughtOffside’s exclusive interview with Romano below.

Romano’s instinct’s look like they could be spot on too, after scoring 21 goals in 37 appearances in Serie A last season, the Serbian has kicked into another gear and scored eight goals in just 12 league games so far this campaign, adding another two via the Italian Cup.

As Romano said in his interview, Vlahovic is the subject of a huge transfer saga after announcing that he would not be renewing his contract at Fiorentina, much to the dismay of Fiorentina’s officials and fans.

The race for him is apparently very open, with only the right move suitable for him or his representatives, hence the reason Arsenal’s interest in him was ignored by Vlahovic’s agent as they looked for different solutions.