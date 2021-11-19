When news broke that Dani Alves wanted to return to Barcelona and would play for next to nothing, it seemed scarcely believable.

The Brazilian’s clear desire to keep fit in order to give himself the best chance of appearing at World Cup 2022 would appear to be what’s behind the move, as well as the chance to help the club of his life and former team-mate, now manager, Xavi.

If anyone thought that it was just a gimmick from both parties, they are sorely mistaken, and the true cost of the deal to Alves has been laid bare.

MORE: Gerrard admits speaking to Klopp

According to RAC1 cited by AS and reported in English by The Sun, should the Brazilian leave the club before the end of his short-term deal, it will cost him personally a whopping £84m.

It’s therefore abundantly clear that this is no silly game for the marauding right-back.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Ray Parlour unhappy with the disrespect being shown to Man United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Three transfers that Conte needs to make in January in order for Tottenham to kick on in the second half of the season Liverpool star’s ship to Barcelona has well and truly sailed and he’ll stay at Anfield

He can offer the benefit of his experience on the pitch to help the team, and his generosity off it to help the club.