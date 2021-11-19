If nothing else, former Arsenal star, Jack Wilshere, has proved what a good sport he is after believing he’d set a new Guinness World Record, only to be told he’d been pranked.

On talkSPORT alongside hosts Darren Bent and Andy Goldstein, Wilshere was challenged to beat the world record for wearing multiple football shirts in one go.

With the supposed record at 29, he needed just one more. His face when presented with a Tottenham Hotspur shirt was a picture.

Needless to say that he refused to put it on, but he was none too happy to find out the whole scenario was a ruse.