There appears to be a recruitment drive at Barcelona that centres around getting the band back together.

With Xavi Hernandez back at the helm, there appears to be a feel good factor around the club, and that’s only amplified by a surprise comeback from Dani Alves.

The right-back played as full a part as anyone in the successes that Barca had at the beginning of the last decade and the end of the one before that.

Speaking at his presentation, president, Joan Laporta, even went as far as not ruling out returns for Leo Messi and Andres Iniesta, per ESPN.

Whilst a move for the pair is fanciful, the notion that either could return is possible, given that both are game changers. To that end Barca’s interest is acknowledged.

However, the words of Bild journalist, Christian Falk, cited by Liverpool.com, suggesting that Thiago Alcantara might be next on Barca’s list, are wildly optimistic.

For a start, the club have three of the best young midfielders in European football in Gavi, Nico and Pedri. Not to mention Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Riqui Puig.

Thiago might harbour dreams of returning, but that ship has definitely sailed.