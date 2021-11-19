Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has posted a rather interesting message on his Instagram story.

The 28-year-old has posted a picture of him while he was at West Ham United last season and tagged the club in the photo.

It comes following reports that emerged today from Sky Sports that contract negotiations between Lingard’s representative’s and The Red Devils collapsed after the contract offered was set to give Lingard a wage cut, signalling confirmation of his use as a squad player.

You can see the post below.

Lingard enjoyed a successful loan spell at West Ham during the second half of last season, helping to propel The Irons into the Europa League with his nine goals and five assists in just 16 Premier League appearances for David Moyes team.

During his pre-match press conference, Moyes refused to comment on speculation that Lingard could indeed return to West Ham, but did admit that he enjoyed working with him during their short spell together at West Ham.

Lingard will be keen to push his way back into Gareth Southgate’s England team, but will need regular playing time in order to do so, with competition in the attacking third of England’s squad getting fiercer by the week.

This is in part exacerbated thanks to the emergence of Conor Gallagher and Emile Smith Rowe in attacking positions this season, on top of the already stacked options England have at their disposal.