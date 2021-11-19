Ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, Manchester City have been hit with a blow that they can surely do without.

As they look to close the three-point gap to Chelsea at the top of the table, it’s clear that all of Pep Guardiola’s best players will be required.

However, they’ve lost their talisman for at least the next couple of fixtures if not more.

Kevin De Bruyne will definitely miss the game against Everton and, crucially, the Champions League group game against Paris Saint-Germain.

As Pep noted in his press conference, it’s because De Bruyne contracted Covid-19 whilst on international duty.