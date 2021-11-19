Manchester United academy graduate set to leave in January

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard is set to leave his boyhood club after contract talks between him and the club collapsed.

According to Sky Sports, Lingard’s representatives believed the offer put forward was unacceptable, with the offer reportedly attempting to give the 28-year-old a wage cut.

With these developments Lingard could now be lost for free by United in the summer if they cannot strike a deal to sell him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Another option on the table is for Lingard to go on loan for the second half of the campaign, with Lingard wanting to force his way back into the Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

This could see West Ham United make a move for Man United academy graduate, who went on loan to West Ham last season, hitting terrific form in the process.

With European football to contend with David Moyes may decide that some extra squad depth could come in handy for his team, and Lingard would certainly be a high quality addition to rotate with an already impressive forward quartet.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jack Wilshere refuses to put on a Tottenham shirt for a fake world record
Video: ‘The real Arsenal back’ – Martin Keown says the Gunners will be tested but could give Liverpool a game
“We like to defend” – Nuno Tavares reveals secret of Arsenal’s solid start to the season

Lingard scored the winner in the 2016 FA Cup final as the final match under Louis van Gaal, United’s first trophy in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

More Stories David Moyes Jesse Lingard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.