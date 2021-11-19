Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard is set to leave his boyhood club after contract talks between him and the club collapsed.

According to Sky Sports, Lingard’s representatives believed the offer put forward was unacceptable, with the offer reportedly attempting to give the 28-year-old a wage cut.

With these developments Lingard could now be lost for free by United in the summer if they cannot strike a deal to sell him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Another option on the table is for Lingard to go on loan for the second half of the campaign, with Lingard wanting to force his way back into the Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

This could see West Ham United make a move for Man United academy graduate, who went on loan to West Ham last season, hitting terrific form in the process.

With European football to contend with David Moyes may decide that some extra squad depth could come in handy for his team, and Lingard would certainly be a high quality addition to rotate with an already impressive forward quartet.

Lingard scored the winner in the 2016 FA Cup final as the final match under Louis van Gaal, United’s first trophy in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.