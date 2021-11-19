Pep Guardiola has clearly had enough of being asked about whether Raheem Sterling will be sold by Manchester City or not.

During his pre-match press conference for the weekend’s Premier League match against Everton, a journalist broached the subject once more.

Aside from telling him straight away not to ask the question again until at least the end of the January transfer window, he also intimated that he would refuse to answer any more questions relating to that precise situation because his focus was only on upcoming matches.