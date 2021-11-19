Pochettino on the brink at PSG as talks with Zidane have begun

The dream that Mauricio Pochettino surely had, that of taking Paris Saint-Germain to long-awaited European glory, could be on the verge of slipping through his fingers.

Mundo Deportivo note that the club aren’t happy with Poch’s inability to galvanise his expensively assembled troops.

So much so that negotiations with Zinedine Zidane have already begun.

The Frenchman has incredible pedigree as a manager, thanks to his Champions League three-peat as boss of Real Madrid.

Pochettino on the other hand is still to win any trophies of real consequence.

That PSG are still losing supposedly easier games has to be a cause for concern, as well as a management style that apparently hasn’t convinced the PSG board.

The one real issue for the club is timing. Is mid-season the right time for Zidane to be parachuted in to help?

Some will, of course, point to when he took over from Rafa Benitez at Los Blancos and completely changed the season around.

The project needs to be compelling enough to get Zidane interested, though it does afford him the chance to work again in his homeland which could be an attractive proposition in itself.