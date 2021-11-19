Ahead of another round of Premier League fixtures, talkSPORT pundit, Ray Parlour, has jumped to the defence of Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian is under the cosh after a series of unimpressive performances and results, and even though Parlour believes Solskjaer is on thin ice at present, the former Arsenal star has noted that continued speculation about his position is disrespectful.

Should he be relieved of his duties, Parlour has no issue with Solskjaer’s relative merits or demerits being discussed, just not whilst he is still in the job.