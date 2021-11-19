Video: Ray Parlour unhappy with the disrespect being shown to Man United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ahead of another round of Premier League fixtures, talkSPORT pundit, Ray Parlour, has jumped  to the defence of Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian is under the cosh after a series of unimpressive performances and results, and even though Parlour believes Solskjaer is on thin ice at present, the former Arsenal star has noted that continued speculation about his position is disrespectful.

MORE: Gerrard admits talking to Klopp

Should he be relieved of his duties, Parlour has no issue with Solskjaer’s relative merits or demerits being discussed, just not whilst he is still in the job.

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ray Parlour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.