Report: Real Madrid continues monitoring the progress of Flamengo youth star

Real Madrid isn’t shy when it comes to spending significant fees for young talent out of Brazil. In the past, they’ve spent sums on Vinícius Jr., Rodrygo, and Reinier Jesus.

Los Blancos have their eyes on another talented Brazilian, Falmengo’s Matheus França, who has a €100-million release clause. Furthermore, the 17-year-old is under contract until 2027, so Flamengo has all the leverage in any possible deal.

ESPN Brazil reports that Real Madrid has watched the Flamengo jewel closely for a long time and has been following the forward’s growth in the youth categories.

The report also details that Real Madrid uses a tactic of ‘encirclement’ against the player to guarantee a work of ‘public relations,’ intending to gain the parties’ trust and overcome the intense competition in the international market.

Suppose the Spanish side comes with an offer Flamengo can’t refuse. In that case, the Rio de Janeiro-based club could accept a proposal as their project is to continue with strong reinforcements, coming from the international market, such as Andreas Pereira and David Luiz.

Real Madrid wants to usher in a youth movement, especially at the forward position, and wants to see who can join Kylian Mbappe as they also target the Paris Saint-Germain star.