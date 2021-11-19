Report: Real Madrid continues monitoring the progress of Flamengo youth star

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid isn’t shy when it comes to spending significant fees for young talent out of Brazil. In the past, they’ve spent sums on Vinícius Jr., Rodrygo, and Reinier Jesus.

Los Blancos have their eyes on another talented Brazilian, Falmengo’s Matheus França, who has a €100-million release clause. Furthermore, the 17-year-old is under contract until 2027, so Flamengo has all the leverage in any possible deal.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea chief drops possible hint over Conor Gallagher’s future
Chelsea willing to invest €50m in wonderkid transfer, Abramovich is convinced he’ll be a star
Video: Jack Wilshere refuses to wear a Spurs shirt in hilarious prank

ESPN Brazil reports that Real Madrid has watched the Flamengo jewel closely for a long time and has been following the forward’s growth in the youth categories.

The report also details that Real Madrid uses a tactic of ‘encirclement’ against the player to guarantee a work of ‘public relations,’ intending to gain the parties’ trust and overcome the intense competition in the international market.

Suppose the Spanish side comes with an offer Flamengo can’t refuse. In that case, the Rio de Janeiro-based club could accept a proposal as their project is to continue with strong reinforcements, coming from the international market, such as Andreas Pereira and David Luiz.

Real Madrid wants to usher in a youth movement, especially at the forward position, and wants to see who can join Kylian Mbappe as they also target the Paris Saint-Germain star.

More Stories Flamengo Matheus França

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.